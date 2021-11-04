Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 9: Can Dolphins' Myles Gaskin Finally Be Productive?Myles Gaskin hasn't been terribly productive for the Eagles this season, but playing against a weak Texans defense my be the opportunity he needs.

Mac Jones, Christian Barmore Are Darlings Of Pro Football FocusEarly returns indicate that Bill Belichick and the Patriots may have just had their most successful draft in a long time.

'Auburn-Texas A&M Really Going To Decide Potential Fates For Both These Teams': CBS Sports' Aaron Taylor Previews MatchupsCBS Sports' Aaron Taylor looks at #12 Auburn-#13 Texas A&M and other key college football matchups.

Sam Darnold Limited In Practice Again Due To Shoulder Injury, ConcussionThe signs are not positive for quarterback Sam Darnold being able to play Sunday vs. the Patriots.

Will Patriots Make A Play For DeSean Jackson Or Odell Beckham Jr.?In one case, a player is available. In another, a player seems like he may soon become available. Both are big names, and both are sure to draw varying levels of interest around the league.