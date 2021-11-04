CHATHAM (CBS) – A plane that was reported missing earlier this week has been located by divers off the coast of Cape Cod. The wreckage of the single engine Piper Cherokee was found about three miles east of Nauset Beach, in about 80 feet of water.
The pilot, who has been identified as Robert Mills of Woburn, was not found.READ MORE: I-Team: Former Members Of Cape Religious Group Allege Emotional Abuse, 'People Don't Realize The Mind Control'
“Divers located the fuselage of the missing airplane, however, the pilot was not recovered,” State Police said. “Today’s mission followed previous dives yesterday by the MSP dive team during which part of the landing gear was recovered.”READ MORE: 'Not Normal Conditions': Cranberry Farmer Says Climate Change Has Made Harvesting More Difficult
The plane vanished on Sunday during a flight from Pennsylvania to Chatham.MORE NEWS: 3,963 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 Over Last 2 Weeks
State Police said no further dives are planned at this time.