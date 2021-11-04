BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will outline the state’s plan to make more COVID-19 pediatric vaccines available Thursday.
Baker will have a news conference with Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke at Boston Children’s Hospital at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it live on CBSN Boston in the video above.
The first shots for kids ages 5-to-11 are now available but many parents have struggled to get appointments. About half a million children in Massachusetts are now eligible to get the two-shot pediatric dose from Pfizer but some parents told WBZ-TV they’ve hit roadblocks and can’t find any appointments nearby.
The state says hundreds of additional sites will be coming online Thursday and Mass.Gov and the VaxFinder tool will be updated “as more providers get up and running.”
CVS and Walgreens are also booking online appointments for this weekend and beyond.