MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, a New Hampshire State Police trooper who was killed last week during a crash while working a construction detail, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
Sherrill died Thursday when a tractor-trailer slammed into his cruiser in Portsmouth.
A public celebration of life is planned for Wednesday at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester.
The service starts at 11 a.m. A private burial will follow.
Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered flags to remain at half-staff through sunset on Wednesday.
Sherrill started with Hooksett Police in 2001 and was hired by New Hampshire State Police in 2002.
New Hampshire State Police called Sherrill “a dedicated professional and a true family man.”