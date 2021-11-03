BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,290 new confirmed COVID cases and 15 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 799,981. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,648.
There were 91,096 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.81%.
There are 524 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 141 patients currently in intensive care.