LOWELL (CBS) – Remains found Wednesday in Lowell may be connected to the cold case disappearance of Judith Chartier, who was last seen leaving a party in Billerica on June 5, 1982 when she was 17 years old.

On Tuesday, investigators said parts of a 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger had been found in the Concord River. The parts were matched to the Vehicle Identification Number of Chartier’s car.

A day later, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said divers went back into the water and found human remains.

Other items, including clothing, a purse or card case and a laminated work ID card, were also found.

Ryan said the evidence does not necessarily confirm that the remains belonged to Chartier. Ryan said it will be “weeks and months, not days” before the remains are identified.

Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney called it a “major, major case development.”

“It effects a person and a family forever. This case has effected the Chelmsford community and the Chelmsford Police Department for the better part of four decades. We’ve never closed the case,” Spinney said.

Ryan said investigators were searching in the area because they were taking a fresh look at the case. They did not receive a tip about the location.

Divers are expected to return to the water in the coming days.

The District Attorney was asked if there are any signs of foul play.

“Not at this point. It’s way too early for that,” Ryan said.