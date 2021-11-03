BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of people are supporting an online petition that calls for a permanent tribute to Boston Red Sox icon Jerry Remy outside of Fenway Park.
The Change.org petition "Re-name Jersey St. as 'Jerry Remy Way'" had about 7,000 signatures as of Wednesday. There's been an outpouring of love and admiration for the beloved Sox Hall of Famer and broadcaster since his death on Sunday after a long battle with cancer.
“For his contributions to the Red Sox, their fans and the City of Boston, we the undersigned call for the re-naming of Jersey Street as ‘Jerry Remy Way,'” the petition states.
Ernie Paicopolos, who runs fenwaynation.com, started the petition.
"Hopefully, the City of Boston and the Red Sox will heed this public groundswell of support and re-name Jersey Street for one of the most iconic members of Red Sox Nation—Jerry Remy," he wrote.
Jersey Street was “Yawkey Way” just three years ago. The team made the name change in conjunction with the city because of the history of racism associated with former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey.
Earlier on Wednesday the Remy family announced plans for public visiting hours so Red Sox fans can say goodbye to Remy.