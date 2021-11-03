Remy Family Announces Plans For Public Visiting Hours For Jerry RemyRed Sox fans will have an opportunity to say goodbye to Jerry Remy later this week.

Brad Stevens Optimistic Celtics Will Turn Things AroundThe Celtics are off to a rough start this season, but Brad Stevens is confident that the team will work through its issues.

Patriots Defensive Back Adrian Phillips Named AFC Defensive Player Of The WeekAdrian Phillips came down with a pair of big interceptions for the Patriots in the team's Week 8 win over the L.A. Chargers. On Wednesday, he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Adam Buksa Suffers Foot Injury, But Revolution Reportedly Confident He Won't Miss Any Playoff ActionAdam Buksa has suffered a foot injury that will keep him out of Poland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but he isn't expected to miss any playoff action for the Revolution.

Patriots Stand Pat At NFL Trade DeadlineLike roughly 90 percent of the NFL, the New England stood pat and let the NFL trade deadline come and go on Tuesday.