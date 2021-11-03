BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans will have an opportunity to say goodbye to Jerry Remy later this week.
On Wednesday, the Remy family announced visiting hours for those who wish to honor the life and legacy of the Red Sox Hall of Famer and broadcaster, who passed away over the weekend after a long battle with lung cancer.
Visiting hours will take place from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial at 773 Moody Street in Waltham.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made in Remy’s memory to the following places:
- Mass General Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114
- Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215
A private gathering for family and close friends will take place on Friday, November 5 from 4-to-8 p.m.
Remy died Saturday at the age of 68 after spending more than 40 years with the Red Sox organization as a player, coach, and broadcaster.