J.C. Jackson Misses Wednesday's Patriots Practice With IllnessThe Patriots were missing a pretty important member of their defense when the team took the practice field on Wednesday.

Petition Calls For Renaming Jersey Street Outside Fenway Park To 'Jerry Remy Way'Thousands of people are supporting an online petition that calls for a permanent tribute to Boston Red Sox icon Jerry Remy outside of Fenway Park.

Patriots Defense May Have To Deal With Christian McCaffrey This WeekendCarolina running back Christian McCaffrey hasn't played since late September, but the All Pro may make his return to game action this weekend when the Panthers host the New England Patriots.

Remy Family Announces Plans For Public Visiting Hours For Jerry RemyRed Sox fans will have an opportunity to say goodbye to Jerry Remy later this week.

Brad Stevens Optimistic Celtics Will Turn Things AroundThe Celtics are off to a rough start this season, but Brad Stevens is confident that the team will work through its issues.