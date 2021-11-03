FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Two men are facing charges in connection with the murder of a Framingham man over the weekend. One of the men, who is considered armed and dangerous, is still on the run.
Police say 49-year-old Aaron Sutton was taken into custody on Tuesday, while 52-year-old Eugene Sutton is still on the run.
The brothers are each charged with murder, armed robbery, armed assault to murder and possession of a firearm.
Both are accused in the shooting death of 34-year-old Eric Hargrett, who was found shot in the head inside a Hayes Street home.
Investigators believe the suspects robbed Hargrett before allegedly shooting him.
Police say Eugene Sutton should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
He is described as a Black male who is about 5’ 8” tall. He weighs about 210 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes, a scar on his left forearm and a tattoo of a double-barreled shotgun on his left forearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Framingham Police.