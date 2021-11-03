BOSTON (CBS) – A Dorchester school will be closed on Thursday after a principal and another staff member were attacked by a student. Principal Patricia Lampron and another employee were assaulted at Henderson Upper Campus during dismissal on Wednesday.
Lampron was taken to the hospital. The incident was witnessed by many students, staff and parents.
"This violent behavior will not be tolerated," Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said. "The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority at Boston Public Schools. I am personally involved and am ensuring we are taking immediate and swift action."
Boston Police responded and are investigating.
Cassellius said the decision to cancel school Thursday was for the utmost caution. "This incident is disturbing and completely unacceptable," Cassellius said. "We want to be clear: Violence of any kind is not tolerated and will not be tolerated in the Boston Public Schools."
Students in grades 2-12 attend the Upper Campus of the Henderson School.