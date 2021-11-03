BOSTON (CBS) – To get into the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston on Wednesday, you had to scan more than just your ticket. Each audience member had to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before they were allowed through the door. Guests were also required to wear masks in the theater.

“They are happy to wear their masks and show their proof of vaccine because they want to be part of it and they know that’s how we are going to get through this,” said Timon Marcus, the Broadway in Boston Vice President.

Wednesday was the opening night of Hadestown, the first musical to open at the Opera House in 603 days, since COVID-19 shuttered theaters nationwide.

“There’s something you can’t really capture watching recordings and listening to soundtracks,” said Eddie Li, Who was in the theater for opening night. “There’s an energy you get watching the actors sing, dance, perform their hearts out. I’m just excited to be back.”

He told WBZ how hard it was to watch other sectors of the economy reopen, waiting for the chance to see a live show again.

Hadestown the Musical begins with the character Hermes arriving on stage, and asking the band, “Alright?” And then the audience, “alright?” to which they reply a collective “Alright!”

“There’s almost a sigh of collective gratitude,” said actor Levi Kreis, who plays the role of Hermes. “You just remember why you do what you do, and that human connection becomes so pronounced because of how we have all been without it.”

Hadestown runs at the Opera House through November 14.