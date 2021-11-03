PEABODY (CBS) – Brandon Simmons, the accused robber who has been evading police for two days, was captured early Wednesday morning in Peabody, police said.

Simmons, 34, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was wanted for in robberies in York, Maine and Newburyport. He was arrested after a violent struggle in the lobby of the Homewood Suites hotel on Route 1, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Investigators said he robbed a CVS pharmacy in Newburyport Saturday, then the Bangor Savings Bank in York, Maine on Monday morning.

BREAKING: Brandon Simmons- the suspect wanted for two robberies and for leading police on a wild chase that ended with a crash in #Salisbury is IN CUSTODY. He was arrested at a hotel in #Peabody @wbz pic.twitter.com/QOlgY6OK3H — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) November 3, 2021

A Salisbury Police officer stopped Simmons in a van just before 5 p.m. Monday, but investigators said Simmons punched the officer in the face before speeding off. Police went after him, but called off the chase shortly before he crashed into a pickup truck and ran away. Multiple agencies searched the area with helicopters and police dogs, but could not track him down.

Danvers Police then spotted Simmons driving a stolen car early Wednesday and went after him again, but he got away. State Police said several police departments “began flooding the area looking for him.” A State Trooper later spotted the stolen car parked outside of the Homewood Suites hotel. Troopers found him in the lobby and said Simmons “violently struggled” with them trying to escape.

He was booked at the State Police barracks in Danvers and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court in connection with the CVS robbery.

State Police said Simmons will be also be summonsed to Peabody District Court at a later date to face charges in his capture at the hotel.