• 11:08 p.m.: Michelle Wu wins Boston mayoral race

• 10:33 p.m.: In Lawrence, Brian Depena was projected to win the mayoral race against Kendrys Vasquez

• 10:23 p.m.: In Boston, mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George concedes to Michelle Wu

• 9:55 p.m.: In Woburn, Mayor Scott Galvin is predicted to win re-election for his seventh term

• 9:48 p.m.: Ballot question 3 in Boston (regarding how school committee members are elected) has support from 78% of voters with 13% of the precincts reporting

• 9:38 p.m.: In Leominster, Dean Mazzarella is projected to win against Andrea Freeman

• 9:31 p.m.: Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer concedes to opponent Charlie Sisitsky

• 9:20 p.m.: Gloucester projects Gregory Verga will be the city’s next mayor

• 9:18 p.m.: Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty is projected to win re-election with 60.5% of the vote

• 9:12 p.m.: Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is projected to win re-election against Todd McGhee

• 9:11 p.m.: Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan is projected to win re-election against Cliff Ponte

• 9:04 p.m.: In Lynn, Jared Nicholson has 7,962 votes for mayor while Darren Cyr received 4,532 votes with 100% of precincts reporting unofficial results

• 8:58 p.m.: In Everett, incumbent mayor Carlo DeMaria received 51.18% of the vote, Fred Capone received 48.30% with 97% of precincts reporting unofficial results

• 8:34 p.m.: Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone congratulates Katjana Ballantyne in a tweet after she is unofficially declared mayor against Will Mbah

• Polls close in Boston and most other Massachusetts cities and towns at 8 p.m. Methuen, Chicopee, Westfield, North Adams, close at 7 p.m.

• As of 6 p.m.: 105,629 votes have been cast in Boston, which is 23.9% voter turnout