FOXBORO (CBS) — Adrian Phillips came down with a pair of big interceptions for the Patriots in the team’s Week 8 win over the L.A. Chargers. On Wednesday, he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
Phillips was a beast against his former team on Sunday, returning his second interception 26 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to help the Patriots rally to a 27-24 victory over the Chargers. It was the first pick-six of his career.READ MORE: Adam Buksa Suffers Foot Injury, But Revolution Reportedly Confident He Won't Miss Any Playoff Action
The eight-year veteran, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chargers, also picked off Justin Herbert late in the second quarter to set up a New England field goal. Sunday was the first two-interception game of Phillips’ career.READ MORE: Patriots Stand Pat At NFL Trade Deadline
With that defensive performance, the 29-year-old has now earned his first Player of the Week honor. It is the first time a Patriots player has won Defensive Player of the Week since Kyle Van Noy took it home in Week 4 of the 2019 season. Phillips is the first Patriots defensive back to win the award since James Sanders back in 2010, though Stephon Gilmore and Devin McCourty both won AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors during the 2019 season.MORE NEWS: Hurley: Deshaun Watson Shadow Ban From NFL Seems To Be In Effect
This is the second Player of the Week honor for the Patriots in 2021, after kicker Nick Folk was named Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in a win over the Houston Texans on Oct. 10.