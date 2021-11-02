SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) — Two parents are charged with providing alcohol to minors after hundreds of teenagers showed up to a party at their Swampscott home Saturday night.
Police said there were 300 to 400 teens at the house on Linden Avenue. Swampscott officers had to ask Marblehead police for help in rounding up partygoers, and making sure nobody drove home drunk.READ MORE: 'Hocus Pocus 2' New Details, Cast Members Revealed
At least two teens had to be hospitalized with alcohol poisoning. Officers found drinking areas set up at the home and several bottles and cans of alcohol at the scene.
Police said homeowners David and Wesleini Potter were home during the party. They said 80 to 100 people were invited to the party, but more than expected showed up after word went out on social media.READ MORE: Michelle Wu, Annissa Essaibi George Vote Early, Campaign To The End In Boston Mayoral Election
The Potters are charged with furnishing alcohol to minors and disturbing the peace. They said they didn’t know drinking was happening at the party, according to police.
Furnishing alcohol to minors can result in a fine of up to $2,000 or a year in prison.MORE NEWS: Police Searching Leominster State Forest For Missing Hiker Akif Qutab