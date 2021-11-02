Patriots Stand Pat At NFL Trade DeadlineLike roughly 90 percent of the NFL, the New England stood pat and let the NFL trade deadline come and go on Tuesday.

Hurley: Deshaun Watson Shadow Ban From NFL Seems To Be In EffectThe NFL does not have rules for everything. You can look at Deshaun Watson for the latest example.

Josh McDaniels Reflects On Goal Line Play-Calling: 'Not A Good Sequence For Me'It is a week of honesty for coaches of the New England Patriots. A day after Bill Belichick owned up to a mistake in Sunday's win over the Chargers, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels did the same.

Will J.D. Martinez Opt Out Of His Final Year With Red Sox?Once the World Series comes to an end, Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez will have a decision to make. He could either pick up the final year of his contract with Boston, or swing for the fences on the free agent market.

Patriots Moving Up NFL Power RankingsA win has changed perspective on the Patriots.