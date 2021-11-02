DEDHAM (CBS) – The case of a deadly bar fight in Quincy that killed Christopher McCallum, a father of three, is now in the hands of a jury.
Prosecutors say McCallum was trying to break up a fight in the parking lot of the Quincy American Legion hall in 2019 when he was attacked by Matthew Potter.
Potter is accused of hitting McCallum so hard he fell to the ground and suffered a brain injury that ultimately took his life.
The jury began deliberating on Monday.
McCallum was a 44-year-old father who lived in Bridgewater with his family. He had gone to the bar at the American Legion Nickerson Post on Moon Island Road in January 2019 with his brother to see a band perform that night.
His family said McCallum was punched in the face as he tried to break up a fight on the way out, was knocked down, hitting his head. He was pronounced dead the next day.
But Potter’s attorney argues the state does not have the evidence to prove him guilty, claiming that Potter was in fact the victim in this case.
He’s facing several charges including manslaughter.
Matthew’s brother, Steven Potter, was charged with assault following the incident. The brothers are sons of a retired Quincy police officer.