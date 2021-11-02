Peyton And Eli Manning Are Apparently Placing Curses On NFL Players -- Including Tom BradyThese brothers are up to no good. And if they can conquer Tom Brady, then they can conquer anyone.

Marcus Smart Calls Out Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown For Not Passing The Ball EnoughThe Celtics have been bad to start this season, and it seems like it's just getting worse.

Celtics Blow 19-Point Second Half Lead, Lose To Bulls, 128-114DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit on Monday night to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114 and improve to 6-1 for the season.

What Positions Should Patriots Look To Improve Ahead Of NFL Trade Deadline?After two straight wins, there is a feeling that this Patriots team is now very much worth improving ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Sam Darnold In Concussion Protocol, Status For Game Vs. Patriots Not Yet KnownThe Patriots will be traveling to Carolina this weekend to play the Panthers. They just don't know which quarterback they'll be facing.