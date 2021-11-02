CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Princeton News, Worcester News

PRINCETON (CBS) – Police are searching through the air and on the ground Tuesday in Leominster State Forest for missing hiker Akif Qutab.

Worcester Police asked for the public’s help finding the 31-year-old who they said “is missing and might be in danger.”

Akif Qutab. (Image Credit: Worcester Police)

Qutab’s car was found in Princeton, but he is still missing.

Later Tuesday morning, Massachusetts State Police said the department’s Special Emergency Response Team, K-9 unit, Air Wing and other troopers are searching for Qutab.

Police search Leominster State Forest for Akif Qutab. (WBZ-TV)

Anyone who sees Qutab is asked to call 911.

CBSBoston.com Staff