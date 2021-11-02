PRINCETON (CBS) – Police are searching through the air and on the ground Tuesday in Leominster State Forest for missing hiker Akif Qutab.
Worcester Police asked for the public’s help finding the 31-year-old who they said “is missing and might be in danger.”
Qutab’s car was found in Princeton, but he is still missing.
Later Tuesday morning, Massachusetts State Police said the department’s Special Emergency Response Team, K-9 unit, Air Wing and other troopers are searching for Qutab.
Anyone who sees Qutab is asked to call 911.