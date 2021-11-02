BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston voters for the first time elected a woman and an Asian American as mayor, tapping City Councilor Michelle Wu to serve in the city’s top political office. Boston had previously only elected white men as mayor before Tuesday.
"We are ready to meet this moment. We are ready to become a Boston for everyone. We are ready that does push people out," Michelle Wu told supporters. "And yes, Boston is ready to become a Green New Deal city."
“We deserve is a Boston where all of us are seen, heard, treasured, and valued. A Boston for everyone,” Wu said.
Full Election Night Speech By Michelle Wu
Her first day in office will be November 16.
Competitor Annissa Essaibi George conceded around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when about 30% of precincts were reporting.
“I want to offer a great big congratulations to Michelle Wu. She is the first woman, the first person of color, and as an Asian-American, the first to be elected mayor of Boston. I know this is no small feat, you know this is no small feat. I want her to show this city how mothers get it done,” said Essaibi George during her concession.
The election of Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, marks another break from tradition in Boston. Wu grew up in Chicago, only moving to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Boston typically elects mayors with lifelong Boston roots.
