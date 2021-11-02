BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,066 new confirmed COVID cases and 25 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 798,691. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,633.
There were 48,887 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.73%.
There are 522 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 130 patients currently in intensive care.