HAMILTON (CBS) — One bicyclist from Massachusetts was killed and another seriously injured in a Texas crash over the weekend.
It happened Saturday at about 11 a.m. three miles east of Rye on Farm-to-Market 787. The state's Department of Public Safety reported that a 2014 Ford Escape was heading east "when the driver failed to control their speed and struck three-pedal cyclists."
Kent Wosepka, a 51-year-old from South Hamilton, was airlifted to the hospital but died the next day. Wosepka was a part-time faculty member in the finance department at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management from 2017 to 2020.
Another South Hamilton resident, 54-year-old Elizabeth O'Brien, was also airlifted to a hospital and was in serious condition, the public safety department said.
A third bicyclist from California was also seriously hurt in the crash. The driver, 66-year-old Texas resident Michael Weaver, was not injured.
Police have not released any additional information and say the investigation is continuing.