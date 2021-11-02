(CBS/CNN) — Halloween may be over but “Hocus Pocus 2” is well underway.
Disney+ announced new details for the highly anticipated sequel on Twitter Monday, with production underway in Rhode Island. Crews have been spotted filming in Providence and at La Salle Academy, one of the oldest schools in the state.
The movie will feature the 1993 film’s original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The original Hocus Pocus, which remains a fan favorite more than 25 years after its original release, was filmed in Salem in the early 1990s.
In this new film, the three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.
Joining the cast are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.
Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus, #HocusPocus2 cometh to us!#Hallowstream
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 31, 2021
Anne Fletcher will direct, taking over from her friend Adam Shankman, who had been set to direct the sequel.
The spooky sequel will premiere exclusively on Disney+ next fall.
