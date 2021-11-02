DERRY, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Two workers from a roofing company were seriously hurt when their ladder came into contact with overhead wires in Derry, police said.
When the first ambulance arrived Monday night on Mt. Pleasant Street, EMTs found both men in cardiac arrest.
One man was taken by MedFlight to Mass General Hospital. The second man was brought by MedFlight to Brigham and Women’s.
The men suffered life-threatening injuries.
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating.
Police reminded residents to always look up before raising a ladder and keep ladders at least 10 feet away from power lines.
