FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – At Framingham Pediatrics, parents and children are inquiring about the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Margaret Crawford says she expects an influx of families to sign up for the vaccine.

Pfizer says its shot for 5-to-11-year-olds is more than 90 percent effective. “This is really critical for kids to get the vaccine,” Dr. Crawford said. “We know the vaccine is safe and effective. I think the best way out of this pandemic for our children is to be vaccinated.”

Doctors at Framingham Pediatrics say they have 2,450 kids who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Ten-year-old Ella Brown is one of them. “I really want to get it to be protected and safe from it,” Ella Brown said.

Ella’s mother, Dianna Brown, says parents are conflicted about the shot. “I think it’s mixed. I hear a lot of mothers saying they are eager to do it. And I hear some that are leaning towards doing it but might wait a month or two before doing it,” Dianna Brown said.

The staff here is ready to speak with parents who may be reluctant to get the shot. “Our nursing staff is fabulous with their ability to calm the children down and make it fun and give out stickers afterwards,” Dr. Andrew Baumel said.

At Framingham Pediatrics they’ve been fielding phone calls and answering emails about the Pfizer vaccine for children. Once approved they say they are ready to administer the shot as early as Wednesday.

“Once the approval goes through from CDC we will be receiving the vaccine from the Mass. Department of Public Health and signing up our kids who are age eligible using a sophisticated ticket system,” Dr. Baumel said.

Dr. Crawford says much of the work they focus on is preventive care, which is why this Pfizer vaccine is so important.

“There have been many children hospitalized with COVID and have become seriously ill. And I think getting this vaccine is a way for these kids to get back to normal, to be back in school and not spread the virus to family members,” she said.