BOSTON (CBS) – People in Salisbury are on edge after Brandon Simmons, a man wanted for robberies in York, Maine and Newburyport, remains on the run after evading officers during a police chase and crash.

A Salisbury Police officer stopped Simmons in a van just before 5 p.m. on Monday. Simmons allegedly punched the officer in the face before speeding off.

Officers pursued Simmons but called it off shortly before he crashed into a pickup truck and ran away.

“I saw him running across here and he had blood all over his face. And then I was out here with my son and I saw him running across the street at the library,” said a woman who asked only to be identified as Katrina B.

A home security camera captured Simmons wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and black pants running through yards.

Multiple agencies searched the area with helicopters and police dogs, but could not track down Simmons.

“We were scared. We’re still scared because he’s not caught,” a neighbor said Tuesday.

In both robbery incidents, police say Simmons claimed to have a bomb.

Police are warning neighbors to keep an eye out for Simmons and report any suspicious activity.

“We consider him desperate at this point,” Salisbury Police Chief Tom Fowler said. “We ask not to approach him if you see him.”

The driver of the pickup truck that Simmons crashed into was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.