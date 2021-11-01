SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) – A suspect was arrested Monday a short time after a shooting near a Seabrook, New Hampshire Market Basket. Police are investigating the incident as a “suspicious death.”
It happened Monday just before 10 a.m. in the area of Lafayette Road.
Attorney General John Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes responded to investigate the death.
A large number of officers could be seen in the area and a portion of a parking lot is blocked off with crime scene tape.
Around 10:45 a.m., Hampton Police said a suspect is in custody and “There is no longer a public threat.”
People are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.
No further information is currently available.