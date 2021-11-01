SALISBURY (CBS) – Police are searching for a robbery suspect who fled after crashing during a pursuit in Salisbury Monday evening.
The male suspect was spotted in a van Monday afternoon and refused to stop for Seabrook Police and Salisbury Police, according to Massachusetts State Police. The suspect fled on foot after the van he was driving crashed into a pickup truck on Route 110 in Salisbury.
A search for the suspect is underway in the area of Route 1 and Pleasant Street. Residents of the area are asked to use caution and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.
Police in York, Maine said the suspect told workers at the Bangor Savings Bank that he had a bomb during the robbery earlier on Monday.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall with a thin build, wearing jeans, a dark hoodie sweatshirt, dark mask, ski hat and gloves.
The suspect is also possibly linked to a robbery in Newburyport.
Massachusetts State Police K9 teams and the Air Wing are assisting numerous local police units in the search for the suspect.