BOSTON (CBS) — Monday was the deadline for state house lawmakers and staff to show proof that they are vaccinated against COVID.
In September, House leaders set the rule requiring vaccinations for anyone who will be physically working in the building.
Everyone must still wear a mask in all House-controlled spaces.
Lawmakers also recommended staff open their office windows to improve airflow.