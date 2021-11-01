BOSTON (CBS) — Boston residents will choose their next mayor on Tuesday. Candidates Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George filled the eve of Election Day with campaign stops.

City councilor Annissa Essaibi George was in the midst of making campaign stops for 24 hours straight across the city.

“It takes some time to get a glimpse of at what’s happening across our city at any hour of the day and I think it’s important. As mayor, I’m going to be expected to show up at all hours of the day when our city’s residents need something,” Essaibi George said after placing an order at Twin Donuts in Allston.

The latest polls show Essaibi George still trailing in the historic race but she has maintained her focus on the finish line.

“The poll I’m most interested in is tomorrow’s poll and the one that will be finalized sometime after 8 p.m.,” she said.

Two miles away city councilor Michelle Wu made a pit stop at a Pavement Coffeehouse by the Boston University campus for a meet and greet alongside Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Boston is ready to take on our big challenges, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be standing here on the verge of election day with a coalition that reflects every part of our community,” Wu said.

Despite Wu’s lead in the latest polls, she has no intention of taking a premature victory lap.

“My team and I have been knocking on doors, with multiple shifts, every single day building on all the organizing that’s been happening over the last year. We’re not letting anyone rest easy until they’ve made a plan to vote and are committed to making sure our entire community’s voices are heard,” she added.

Both candidates anticipate Tuesday night will be a long one. Based on the delay seen during the preliminary election in September, Wu and Essaibi George plan to patiently wait for every ballot to be counted.