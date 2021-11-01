BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,243 new confirmed COVID cases and seven additional deaths in the state on Monday, after no new reports over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 797,625. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,608.
There were 195,506 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.60%.
There are 531 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 137 patients currently in intensive care.