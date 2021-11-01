What Positions Should Patriots Look To Improve Ahead Of NFL Trade Deadline?After two straight wins, there is a feeling that this Patriots team is now very much worth improving ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Sam Darnold In Concussion Protocol, Status For Game Vs. Patriots Not Yet KnownThe Patriots will be traveling to Carolina this weekend to play the Panthers. They just don't know which quarterback they'll be facing.

Jerry Remy's Family Sends Thanks To Red Sox Nation: 'He Heard You -- We All Heard You'Members of Jerry Remy's family would like to grieve their loss privately, but not before they express their sincere thanks to all who supported the Red Sox icon during his long battle with cancer.

Celtics Pay Tribute To Franchise's History Of Winning With New City Edition UniformsThe Boston Celtics have a rich history like few other sports franchises. The team is looking to capture 75 years of winning with its new City Edition uniforms for the 2021-22 season.

Justin Herbert Has A Patriots ProblemJustin Herbert is excellent at his job. Except for when he plays the Patriots.