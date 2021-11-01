FOXBORO (CBS) – Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is finally returning to Gillette Stadium after two years of postponements due to the COVID pandemic. On Monday, Chesney announced some additional details for the much-anticipated tour stop.
Chesney is set to play Gillette Stadium for the 20th and 21st time August 26-27, 2022.
The musician announced that the tour will feature performances from Dan+Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce.
Chesney was forced to postpone his 2020 tour due to the COVID pandemic, and announced earlier this year he would be postponing again until 2022.
“No matter who you are, someone who’s been coming since the very beginning or is curious what the fuss is all about, I wanted to give No Shoes Nation the best lineup of music that’s gonna give them the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long,” Chesney said.