BOSTON (CBS) — Halloween is over, and Cam Newton still doesn’t have an NFL job. Will that change this week?

It’s a question worth asking again now that Jameis Winston suffers what seems like a season-ending type of injury on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said the knee injury was “significant,” and the bad news appears to be on the horizon for Monday.

In Winston’s place, the Saints rode Trevor Siemian to a surprising victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, with Siemian throwing for 159 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

It worked in the short term, but the Saints (now 5-2 on the season) will likely look for more at the QB position. Siemian entered the game with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, with a career win-loss record of 12-13.

Of course, Payton could go with Taysom Hill, who lost the QB competition to Winston this summer. But Hill’s also been out for two weeks with a concussion.

If the Saints do want to stick Hill in as the starter, then they still might prefer Newton to Siemian in the backup role.

While Newton had some passing issues last year, he was working in a Patriots offense that was notably short on talented pass-catching options. And his rushing numbers were some of the best of his career.

If he wanted to play for New Orleans, and if the Saints had the interest, it just may be a match for the 32-year-old former NFL MVP.

Questions, obviously, abound. But if Newton was waiting for an injury to open a door, then one has undeniably opened in New Orleans.