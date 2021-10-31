Rhamondre Stevenson Active For Patriots, Austin Ekeler Active For ChargersPatriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is back in the Patriots' lineup on Sunday.

David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez Among Red Sox Reacting To Death Of Jerry RemyProminent members of the Red Sox organization past and present are reacting to the death of team Hall of Fame member and longtime broadcaster Jerry Remy.

Ryan Shazier Says Tom Brady's Comment On Defensive Players Was 'Ignorant'Tom Brady joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football this week to have a little fun. He ended up hurting some feelings.

'He Was Always There For Us': Red Sox Nation Mourns Death Of Jerry RemyRed Sox Nation is paying tribute to Jerry Remy, who died Saturday following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Jerry Remy, Red Sox Legend, Dead At 68 After Battle With CancerBoston Red Sox legend and fan favorite broadcaster Jerry Remy died Saturday following a lengthy battle with cancer.