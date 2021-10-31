BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is back in the Patriots’ lineup on Sunday.
Stevenson was a healthy scratch last week vs. the Jets, while coming off the best game of his young career vs. the Cowboys a week prior. Taylor was on the active roster against the Jets, rushing for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the 54-13 blowout win.
This week, though, Taylor is inactive, and Stevenson is active.
On defense, Dont’a Hightower will return to active duty after missing last week’s game due to injury.
The Patriots listed 14 players as questionable for this game, while the Chargers listed just two.
David Andrew (ankle), Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), Kendrick Bourne (shoulder), Kyle Dugger (neck), Nick Folk (knee), Davon Godchaux (finger), Shaq Mason (abdomen), Jonnu Smith (shoulder), and Josh Uche (shoulder), Kyle Van Noy (groin), Deatrick Wise (knee) and Carl Davis (hand) were all listed as questionable but are active for the game.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler didn't practice Thursday or Friday with a hip injury and was listed as questionable. Ekeler, however, is active for Sunday's game.
The complete list of inactive players is below.
PATRIOTS
TE Devin Asiasi
G Yasir Durant
RB J.J. Taylor
LB Brandon King
DE Ronnie Perkins
CB Shaun Wade
CHARGERS
RB Joshua Kelley
FB Gabe Nabers
T Trey Pipkins III
QB Easton Stick
DB Mark Webb Jr.