BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything that you need to know about Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers matchup in Los Angeles.

– This is the 44th meeting overall between the Patriots and the Chargers. The Pats lead the series 26-15-2.

– The first championship game in Patriots franchise history — the 1963 AFL Championship Game — was played at San Diego against the Chargers. It was not a good day for the Boston Patriots, as the Chargers won 51-10.

– Last season, the Pats beat the Chargers 45-0 at SoFi Stadium.

– Lawrence Guy, Adrian Phillips and Hunter Henry are all former Chargers.

– Patriots running back Damien Harris has run for at least 100 yards in back-to-back games, picking up 101 yards against the Cowboys and 106 yards against the Jets. The last Patriots running back to have three straight games with at least 100 rushing yards was Corey Dillon in 2004.

– Hunter Henry has caught a touchdown in four straight games for New England. It’s the longest touchdown streak of his career.

– Mac Jones leads all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards (1,779) and completions (174).

– The Pats have scored in the first half in 93 consecutive games, which is an NFL record.

– New England receivers have now completed three passes on the season; two by Jakobi Meyers and one by Kendrick Bourne.