Will Saints Call Cam Newton After Jameis Winston's Injury?Halloween is over, and Cam Newton still doesn't have an NFL job. Will that change this week?

Late-Game Execution Was Not Lacking And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsIt's about time the Patriots came out on the winning end of a game like this.

Mac Jones Upset With His Own Performance, But Happy With All-Around Play By Patriots In Win Over Chargers"I definitely didn't have my best day, at all," Mac Jones told reporters after New England's Week 8 win over the Chargers.

Ups And Downs: Patriots Defense Stands Tall In Convincing Win Over ChargersWe've got ourselves a football season in New England. The Patriots are now riding a win streak, victorious on two straight Sundays following a solid 27-24 road victory over the Chargers on Halloween.

Tom Brady Loses Game For Bucs With Pick-Six To Saints' P.J. WilliamsIn his brief Buccaneers career, Tom Brady has been a menace to most opponents he's faced. The Saints remain the exception -- in the regular season, at least.