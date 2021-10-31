CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
LYNN (CBS) — A suspected car thief is in the hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday after the owner of the car he allegedly stole shot him.

Lynn Police said a South Common Street resident was moving cars in their driveway when a man jumped into one of them which was running. The resident shot at the thief but he drove away.

The suspect then went to Goodridge Street and ditched the car for an unattended, running car that was outside a pizza shop.

Police chased the driver into Swampscott where he crashed at the intersection of Ellis and Paradise streets.

The driver is now at Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who shot the suspect called police after the incident and is cooperating with the investigation.

