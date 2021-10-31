BREAKING NEWS:Red Sox Legend Jerry Remy Dies After Battle With Cancer
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Red Sox, Jerry Remy, Red Sox News

BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox Nation is paying tribute to Jerry Remy, who died Saturday following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Don Orsillo tweeted Sunday that he is “lost” following his former NESN partner’s death.

Fellow Red Sox Hall of Famer Fred Lynn was among those to weigh in following Remy’s death.

“I lost a great teammate and friend today. A true gamer and important part of all of Red Sox Nation,” Lynn tweeted.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared several recent text messages with Remy from the team’s postseason run, which ended in the ALCS, adding “He was always there for us.”

Will Middlebrooks, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2013, said Remy was a “special person.”

“I can recall nights on the road when I would be struggling at the plate and RemDog would come to my hotel room for a glass of wine and to talk ball. One of a kind. We’ll miss you,” said Middlebrooks, now a baseball analyst for CBS Sports.

Former NESN sideline reporter Guerin Austin said she is “devastated.” She also shared a lighter moment from her time on air with Remy.

A four-time cancer survivor, Remy died Saturday following his latest battle with the disease.

CBSBoston.com Staff