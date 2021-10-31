BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox Nation is paying tribute to Jerry Remy, who died Saturday following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Don Orsillo tweeted Sunday that he is “lost” following his former NESN partner’s death.

Thank you for 21 years of friendship. I am nowhere today without you. Showed me the right @MLB way. I know I will text you 3 times a day still. I am lost. #RIPRem @RedSox @NESN pic.twitter.com/GB9wU8TKQl — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) October 31, 2021

Fellow Red Sox Hall of Famer Fred Lynn was among those to weigh in following Remy’s death.

“I lost a great teammate and friend today. A true gamer and important part of all of Red Sox Nation,” Lynn tweeted.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared several recent text messages with Remy from the team’s postseason run, which ended in the ALCS, adding “He was always there for us.”

A few txt from Remy in October:

“Keep Fighting”

“Congratulations”

“Clean it up” (my favorite one)

He was always there for us.

He will be miss.

Descansa en Paz, amigo. — Alex (@ac13alex) October 31, 2021

Will Middlebrooks, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2013, said Remy was a “special person.”

“I can recall nights on the road when I would be struggling at the plate and RemDog would come to my hotel room for a glass of wine and to talk ball. One of a kind. We’ll miss you,” said Middlebrooks, now a baseball analyst for CBS Sports.

Former NESN sideline reporter Guerin Austin said she is “devastated.” She also shared a lighter moment from her time on air with Remy.

A four-time cancer survivor, Remy died Saturday following his latest battle with the disease.