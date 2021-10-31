BOSTON (CBS) – There won’t be any tricks in this year’s Halloween forecast – it should be a treat.
Sunday won’t be an extreme day in any sense. It won’t be the warmest Halloween (81 degrees in 1946), coldest (27 degrees in 1904), rainiest (2.54 inches in 1939) or snowiest (trace in 1913).
No tricks, all treats. pic.twitter.com/WgyWcARxSm
— Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) October 31, 2021
You may recall that last Halloween there was snow on the ground for Halloween. It snowed 4.3 inches on October 30, 2020.
There was some rain to start Sunday morning. But that precipitation lifts to the north as the day goes on, and scattered showers turn to sunshine for the afternoon.
By the time trick-or-treat gets underway, temperatures should be around 60 degrees. Things will cool down a bit as the evening goes on, but overall temperatures should stay mild.
“All systems go,” WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff as he described the trick-or-treat forecast.