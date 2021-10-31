BOSTON (CBS) — Don Orsillo was Jerry Remy’s broadcast partner on NESN and TV-38 for 15 years. On Sunday, Orsillo shared his favorite memories of Remy with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche.

“We just had fun. It was two guys watching baseball together having fun… we just enjoyed each other’s company and I think that came through.”

Remy passed away on Saturday. He was 68 years old.

“I’m not sure that it’s really hit me yet. It’s a lifetime of memories a great deal of thankfulness for everything that he meant to me. He was more than a friend, he was the very reason why I got into the major leagues,” said Orsillo.

Orsillo said in many ways, Remy taught him how to be an adult. “I got to the majors at a relatively young age and he was a family member to me.”

“[We] lived through it all in the 15 years that we were broadcast partners. I am so glad that he was in my life,” he continued. “I really feel like looking back on it now that he was supposed to be in my life for a very big reason and I’m so thankful for him.”

Remy battled cancer multiple times.

“I really honestly thought he was going to beat this just because he had so many times. He’s the strongest person I know,” said Orsillo.

For the last ten years, Orsillo said he and Remy texted daily — until seven days ago.

“When the texts stripped, that’s when I started wondering when I was going to get a call,” Orsillo told Roche.

What’s Orsillo’s favorite memory from working with Remy?

“The night that Jerry’s tooth fell out onto our desk during the broadcast and I was able to surgically repair it and get it back into his mouth.”

“He was New England as New England gets. He was the most real person I know. The most genuine person I know. You always knew where you stood with Jerry,” said Orsillo. “He was a very real, real person and I’m going to miss him so much.”