SCITUATE (CBS) — Three days after a nor’easter hit Massachusetts, over a third of homes and businesses in several towns are still in the dark. As of Saturday, there were still over 40,000 customers affected by power outages, significantly down from a peak of half a million.
According to data published by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, over one-fourth of customers in these towns are still without power.
Norwell (49% without power)
Pembroke (35%)
Duxbury (33%)
Cohasset (31%)
You can see the full list on MEMA’s website (click the Data tab).