BOSTON (CBS) – More than 50,000 homes and businesses and homes are still without power in Massachusetts, three days after a powerful nor’easter brought down trees and wires across the eastern part of the state.
The outages hit a high of 499,000 during the storm Wednesday and have slowly declined.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the number of customers currently without electricity was 50,365 as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
The hardest hit areas are on the South Shore, Cape Cod and Cape Ann.
PHOTOS: October Nor’easter Damage
If you are outside, always avoid downed power lines and use generators outside away from buildings.