By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:New Hampshire State Pilice, Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Funeral arrangements have been set for the New Hampshire state trooper killed in the line of duty

Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was working a detail on I-95 in Portsmouth when he was hit by a truck early Thursday morning.

Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill (Photo credit: New Hampshire State Police)

A celebration of Sherrill’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The family will hold a private burial following the service.

Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered flags to remain at half-staff through sunset on Wednesday.

