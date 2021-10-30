MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Funeral arrangements have been set for the New Hampshire state trooper killed in the line of duty
Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was working a detail on I-95 in Portsmouth when he was hit by a truck early Thursday morning.
A celebration of Sherrill’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The family will hold a private burial following the service.
Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered flags to remain at half-staff through sunset on Wednesday.