BOSTON (CBS) — A new poll shows Michelle Wu has a commanding lead over Annissa Essaibi George in the Boston mayoral race just days before election day.
A poll from Emerson College released this week found Wu has 61% support, while Annissa Essaibi George has 31% support. 8% of the 500 likely voters surveyed are undecided between the two city councilors. There is a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.
Wu drew more than 10,000 votes than Essaibi George in the preliminary election.
Voters were also asked what the next mayor's top priority should be in their first 100 days, and 28% percent believe the focus should be on housing.
