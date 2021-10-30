BOSTON (CBS) — Crews from National Grid and Eversource have restored power to most of the Massachusetts homes and businesses that experienced outages following a devastating Nor’easter.

As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, there are now only a little over 30,000 homes and businesses in the state without power, a significant drop from nearly half a million on Wednesday.

On Thursday, both utilities companies said that power would mostly be restored by Saturday around 6 p.m.

“As of 12:15 p.m., crews have restored power to more than 473,000 homes and businesses, and Eversource expects to have the vast majority of the approximately 13,000 customers who lost power from the nor’easter on line Saturday by 6 p.m., with many being restored sooner,” said Eversource in a press release on Saturday.

We've restored more than 473,000 of our customers and are continuing our work to restore ~13,300 of our customers without power from the nor'easter—particularly in the hardest-hit South Shore communities like here in Duxbury and Marshfield.

National Grid said late Saturday morning that while almost all of its Rhode Island customers have been restored power, its Massachusetts customers are “90% restored.”

“Our crews remain in the field today, working around the clock after this week’s Nor’Easter, with almost 100% of customers restored in RI and 90% restored in MA. Repairs within individual neighborhoods can be more complex, and we’ll keep working to get every customer restored,” wrote National Grid on Twitter.

"Our crews remain in the field today, working around the clock after this week's Nor'Easter, with almost 100% of customers restored in RI and 90% restored in MA. Repairs within individual neighborhoods can be more complex, and we'll keep working to get every customer restored," wrote National Grid on Twitter.

The hardest hit areas during the Nor’easter were on the South Shore, Cape Cod and Cape Ann.

Power restoration in coastline communities may be affected again Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, as heavy rain and powerful winds are forecasted to come through that area.