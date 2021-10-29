BOSTON (CBS) — Halloween Weekend is upon us. There are plenty of ways to celebrate around town, including a hay maze, a boo-tanical garden, and a costume contest.
BOSTON CHILDREN’S MUSEUM BOO-TANICAL GARDEN
Through Sunday, visit Boston Children’s Museum to check out their Boo-tanical Garden. In addition to the spooky experience, there are plenty of decorations and activities throughout the museum.
https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org
When: Friday-Sunday from 9:00am – 12 pm, 1:30-4:30 pm., 6-9 pm; Halloween Spooktacular from 6-9 pm on Friday
Where: Boston Children’s Museum, Boston
Cost: $30 per person
HAYMAZE AT WILSON FARM
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend, HayMaze at Wilson Farm is offering fun for the whole family. New this year, a Pumpkin Mosaic River. It’s free, with 100 percent of any donations going to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
https://www.wilsonfarm.com/v2.0/home.php
When: Saturday & Sunday from 11 am – 5 pm
Where: Wilson Farm, Lexington
Cost: Free (donations are encouraged)
FALL FOLIAGE CRUISES
It’s a perfect way to enjoy the beautiful leaves. During a 90-minute fall foliage cruise with Charles River Boat Company, sit back and take in the scenic views in Boston and Cambridge, now through November 7.
https://charlesriverboat.com/tours/special-events/
When: October 29-30 at 11 am – 2 pm, October 31 at 11 am, November 5-6 at 11 am – 2 pm, November 7 at 11 am – 2 pm
Where: 100 CambridgeSide Place, Cambridge
Cost: Adult $29.50, Senior/Student $26.50, Children under 12 years $22.50
NIGHTMARE IN THE NAVY YARD
Celebrate Halloween at the Anchor Boston during Nightmare In The Navy Yard. Over 400 pumpkins are on display, and prizes will be given out for the best costumes.
https://theanchorbostonvip.square.site
When: October 29-31
Where: The Anchor Boston, Charlestown
Cost: VIP packages start at $23.99