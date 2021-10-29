MARSHFIELD (CBS) – The South Shore continues to clean up from the nor’easter while bracing for round two of wind and rain this weekend.

“It’s really something,” Bob Womack told WBZ-TV outside of his Marshfield home where a massive tree came down on a neighbor’s truck.

“It’s like the whole tree uprooted and fell down,” he said.

The wind knocked down trees and scattered debris across the South Shore. Along Centre Street in Pembroke, Rich Roberts was cleaning up in an effort to get ahead of this weekend’s storm.

“Just raking and picking up branches. Walking out back to see if there’s any damage,” said Roberts.

He’s been without power since Tuesday and hopes the generator will pull through the weekend.

“It’s been running since Tuesday night, 3 a.m.,” said Roberts. “It’s been running nonstop.”

It’s much worse in Plympton, where Eversource reports that nearly 98% of the town is still without power as of Friday evening.

“There’s been really little progress if any,” said Plympton Fire Chief Stephen Silva.

It’s a major concern in this rural town as temperatures dip into the fifties.

“There are people that haven’t had portable water in over 48 hours,” said Chief Silva. “It’s becoming a problem, let alone heating issues.”

The Pembroke House of Pizza was among the lucky ones to have power restored Friday morning. And the phones have been ringing off the hook.

“They’re coming in now. They’re hungry – they haven’t eaten. I understand, we’re doing the best we can,” said the pizza shop owner.

Utility crews up in bucket trucks could be seen across the South Shore, working around the clock to restore power.

Residents are bracing for the wind and rain.

“We’re hoping the electricity holds and the pumps will bail out the water,” said Womack.