SCITUATE (CBS) — Two days after a nor’easter hit Massachusetts, many homes and businesses on Cape Cod, the South Shore and Cape Ann are still in the dark. As of Friday there were more than 160,000 customers affected by power outages, down from a peak of half a million. Full restoration could take days.
According to data published by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the majority of customers in these towns are still without power.
Plympton (88% without power)
Pembroke (79%)
Cohasset (78%)
Carver (76%)
Hanson (73%)
Norwell (69%)
Duxbury (67%)
Hingham (67%)
Lakeville (63%)
Marshfield (62%)
Rochester (61%)
Scituate (59%)
Halifax (54%)
You can see the full list on MEMA’s website (click the Data tab).