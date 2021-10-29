SCHOOL CLOSINGS:School Closings For Massachusetts
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – More than 160,000 homes and businesses and homes are still without power in Massachusetts, two days after a powerful nor’easter brought down trees and wires across the eastern part of the state.

The outages hit a high of 499,000 during the storm Wednesday and have slowly declined.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the number of customers currently without electricity was 161,234 as of 5:45 a.m. Friday.

The hardest hit areas were on the South Shore, Cape Cod and Cape Ann.

If you are outside, always avoid downed power lines and use generators outside away from buildings.

