BOSTON (CBS) – More than 160,000 homes and businesses and homes are still without power in Massachusetts, two days after a powerful nor’easter brought down trees and wires across the eastern part of the state.
The outages hit a high of 499,000 during the storm Wednesday and have slowly declined.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the number of customers currently without electricity was 161,234 as of 5:45 a.m. Friday.
The hardest hit areas were on the South Shore, Cape Cod and Cape Ann.
If you are outside, always avoid downed power lines and use generators outside away from buildings.