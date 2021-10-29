Patriots-Chargers Week 8 News, Notes And Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything that you need to know about Sunday's Patriots-Chargers matchup in Los Angeles.

Marcus Smart Sidelined With Non-COVID Illness, Out For Celtics' Rematch Vs. WizardsThe Celtics backcourt will be shorthanded when the team looks to get some revenge against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Bill Belichick Doesn't Have A Favorite Halloween CandyBill Belichick isn't picky when it comes to his favorite Halloween candy.

Patriots-Chargers Week 8 Predictions: Can New England Pull Off A Road Upset In Los Angeles?Will the Patriots shock the Chargers in Los Angeles? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their predictions!

Steelers-Browns Preview: Roethlisberger 'Just Like Anybody Else Who's Gotten Old,' Says CBS Sports' James LoftonThe Steelers and Browns fight to stay out of the AFC North cellar and keep pace in the NFL's toughest division.