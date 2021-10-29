Patriots-Chargers Week 8 Predictions: Can New England Pull Off A Road Upset In Los Angeles?Will the Patriots shock the Chargers in Los Angeles? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their predictions!

J.C. Jackson Says Slowing Down Chargers Won't Be A Big Challenge For PatriotsJ.C. Jackson is confident that the Patriots can slow down the Chargers offense this weekend. Maybe a little too confident.

15 Patriots Limited At Thursday's Practice; Austin Ekeler Sits Out Session For ChargersEveryone practiced for the Patriots on Thursday as the team gears up for Sunday's road tilt against the Chargers. Los Angeles, however, was missing a key player.

Hurricanes Shut Out Bruins, 3-0The Bruins lost to an unbeaten team for the second night in a row.

Hunter Renfroe Named Finalist For Gold Glove AwardHunter Renfroe had one of the most lethal outfield arms in all of baseball in 2021. He may end up earning some hardware for it.